Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist

Truist initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on OTLY. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday. They set a sector perform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 30.92.

Shares of OTLY stock opened at 27.49 on Monday. Oatly Group has a one year low of 19.99 and a one year high of 29.00.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

