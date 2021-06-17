Insider Selling: ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Sells $532,100.00 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $532,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,002 shares in the company, valued at $19,156,025.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brett Sandercock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ResMed alerts:

On Monday, May 10th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.47, for a total transaction of $496,175.00.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $236.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $238.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.47 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of ResMed by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of ResMed by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 142,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,582,000 after purchasing an additional 43,668 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth about $5,070,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.