Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 104.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Flex by 14.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $17.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.11.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. Flex had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Flex’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 56,346 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $1,063,249.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 9,016 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $170,131.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,762 shares of company stock worth $3,826,200. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FLEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

