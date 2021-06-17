Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 34,589 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 29.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,589 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vipshop by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Vipshop by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Vipshop by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vipshop by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Vipshop by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on VIPS. HSBC lowered their price objective on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

NYSE VIPS opened at $20.62 on Thursday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.91.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.