Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,059 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 207,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,059 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSTM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 467.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,674,000 after acquiring an additional 553,493 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in HealthStream by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 555,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after buying an additional 235,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HealthStream by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,528,000 after buying an additional 172,034 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in HealthStream in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,082,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in HealthStream by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after buying an additional 84,646 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HealthStream news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $223,380.00. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSTM. Zacks Investment Research raised HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of HSTM opened at $26.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.02. The company has a market cap of $841.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.97 and a beta of 0.30. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $27.28.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.07 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

