Barend Reijn Sells 17,532 Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Stock

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) insider Barend Reijn sold 17,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $231,597.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,109.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Barend Reijn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Barend Reijn sold 15,000 shares of SunOpta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $196,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Barend Reijn sold 8,886 shares of SunOpta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $109,830.96.

On Monday, May 17th, Barend Reijn sold 9,711 shares of SunOpta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $121,290.39.

Shares of SunOpta stock opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 2.04. SunOpta Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $17.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $207.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.60 million. SunOpta had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 7.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STKL shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on SunOpta in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 20.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 3,560.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

