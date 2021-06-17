Stewart R. Massey Sells 29,354 Shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Stock

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Director Stewart R. Massey sold 29,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $215,751.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,646 shares in the company, valued at $151,748.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

INOD opened at $7.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.17 million, a PE ratio of 183.55 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Innodata Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $9.49.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.97 million for the quarter. Innodata had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 4.45%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Innodata by 39.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 67,229 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innodata by 16.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 24,062 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Innodata by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Innodata during the first quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Innodata by 133.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 28,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers a range of solutions and platforms for solving data challenges that companies face when they seek to obtain the benefits of artificial intelligence systems and analytics platforms, including data annotation, data transformation, data curation, and intelligent automation.

