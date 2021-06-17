Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,158,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,169 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $8,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,170,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540,288 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 11.2% during the first quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 10,585,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,549 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,916,000. TIG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 6,401,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,199,000 after acquiring an additional 29,866 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,583,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,545,000 after acquiring an additional 927,328 shares during the period. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GNW opened at $4.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.01. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $4.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 4.89%.

In related news, EVP Rohit Gupta sold 60,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $252,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,809.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

