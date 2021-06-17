Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,953 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,565 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Owens Corning worth $7,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in Owens Corning by 532.3% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,942 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $96,383,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Owens Corning by 11,117.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,141,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,518 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Owens Corning by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,461,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,746,000 after purchasing an additional 764,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Owens Corning by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,361,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,138,333,000 after purchasing an additional 645,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OC opened at $97.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Owens Corning has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $109.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.55.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,973.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.06.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

