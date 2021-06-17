Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,953 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,565 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Owens Corning worth $7,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in Owens Corning by 532.3% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,942 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $96,383,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Owens Corning by 11,117.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,141,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,518 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Owens Corning by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,461,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,746,000 after purchasing an additional 764,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Owens Corning by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,361,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,138,333,000 after purchasing an additional 645,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.
NYSE OC opened at $97.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Owens Corning has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $109.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.55.
In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,973.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.06.
About Owens Corning
Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.
