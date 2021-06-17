Brokerages Expect ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). ESSA Pharma posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ESSA Pharma.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPIX. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 284,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in ESSA Pharma by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 509,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after buying an additional 33,407 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in ESSA Pharma by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,558,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,517,000 after buying an additional 470,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its stake in ESSA Pharma by 450.7% in the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 110,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 90,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

EPIX stock opened at $27.29 on Monday. ESSA Pharma has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $921.86 million, a P/E ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.38.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

