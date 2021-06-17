-$0.81 EPS Expected for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) to report earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.91) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Arcus Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.93) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($3.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.71) to ($1.00). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.43) to ($2.67). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 196.76%. The business had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcus Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $24.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.89. Arcus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $26,006.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yasunori Kaneko bought 4,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.37 per share, for a total transaction of $129,652.21. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,712.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 56.34% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

