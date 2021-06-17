OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 315.91% and a negative return on equity of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 million.

OGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. OrganiGram currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.47.

NASDAQ OGI opened at $3.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.80. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the first quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 391.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 529,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 421,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

