Short Interest in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Grows By 26.1%

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 561,000 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the May 13th total of 444,900 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 75,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CIGI shares. TheStreet downgraded Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Colliers International Group from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colliers International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Colliers International Group stock opened at $114.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.98 and a beta of 1.62. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $120.30.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.01. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.37 million. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is 8.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

