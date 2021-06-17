Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 862,700 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the May 13th total of 686,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 372,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,298.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $94.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.27. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,532.83 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,347.95.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $901,810,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $559,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,825,000 after buying an additional 179,196 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 729.6% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 165,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,309,000 after buying an additional 145,445 shares during the period. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Booking by 8,402.7% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 77,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 76,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BKNG. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,416.38.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.