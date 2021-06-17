Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) Short Interest Update

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 95,300 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the May 13th total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFTR opened at $9.69 on Thursday. Lefteris Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.81.

Get Lefteris Acquisition alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $8,713,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,970,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,428,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,200,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Lefteris Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lefteris Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.