Foundry Partners LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,285 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sprout Social by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,442,000 after acquiring an additional 802,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth $8,619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

SPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.60.

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $1,220,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $302,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 197,019 shares of company stock valued at $12,443,325 in the last ninety days. 14.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $85.18 on Thursday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $85.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.81 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.05.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

