Foundry Partners LLC Sells 6,588 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,429 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,588 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Trex by 361.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Trex by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

In other news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $749,570.80. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $215,968.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,004 shares of company stock worth $2,719,210 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on TREX shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.72.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $97.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.48. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.63 and a 12-month high of $111.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26 and a beta of 1.49.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.