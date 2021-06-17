Foundry Partners LLC Raises Stake in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of Noodles & Company worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,477,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,669,000 after purchasing an additional 374,650 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in Noodles & Company by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 834,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after buying an additional 127,850 shares in the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC raised its stake in Noodles & Company by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 649,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after buying an additional 22,944 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,726,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,675 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $47,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,786. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NDLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ NDLS opened at $12.45 on Thursday. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $566.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.42.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.40 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 32.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

