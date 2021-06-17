Foundry Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 28,417 Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alkermes by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 639,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after acquiring an additional 48,570 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Alkermes by 5,267.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 71,741 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alkermes by 600.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALKS. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

In related news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 28,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $570,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $2,179,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,437,551.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 568,529 shares of company stock valued at $12,456,457. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $25.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.82 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.05. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $25.47.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.78 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

