Foundry Partners LLC Has $726,000 Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 31.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,774 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ITCI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,004,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,898,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,575,000 after purchasing an additional 626,352 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,768,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,642,000 after purchasing an additional 338,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,313,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,754,000 after purchasing an additional 313,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 8,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $339,364.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 346,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,267.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 26,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $1,075,490.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,034,793.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 54,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,931. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $43.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.31. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $43.82.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 617.78% and a negative return on equity of 39.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

