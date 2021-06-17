Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.18% of Quidel worth $10,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in Quidel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Quidel by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Quidel by 1.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quidel by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QDEL shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Quidel from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quidel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.00.

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $112.03 on Thursday. Quidel Co. has a 52-week low of $103.31 and a 52-week high of $306.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of -0.01.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.52). Quidel had a return on equity of 92.33% and a net margin of 50.91%. The firm had revenue of $375.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 18.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $84,909.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,868.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total transaction of $113,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,001.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

