Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 387,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,267 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $10,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLWS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,510,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,919,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,904,000 after purchasing an additional 804,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $36.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.70. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLWS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 2,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $75,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,043.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $466,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at $11,393,047.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,425 shares of company stock worth $3,278,198. 51.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

