Sei Investments Co. Has $10.84 Million Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.11% of Floor & Decor worth $10,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Floor & Decor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Floor & Decor by 382.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Floor & Decor by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on FND shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.77.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $664,996.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,487.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $126,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,629,363.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 332,345 shares of company stock worth $34,460,586. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FND opened at $95.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.58. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.82 and a 1 year high of $116.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

