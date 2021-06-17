Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 598 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 68.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $803,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $386,820,000 after acquiring an additional 52,861 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,624,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 393,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $178,115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,413,000 after buying an additional 46,483 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ORLY. DA Davidson lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.22.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.26, for a total transaction of $2,501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,067.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.73, for a total value of $1,764,781.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,900.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 108,207 shares of company stock worth $56,914,074. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $534.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $537.35. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $409.17 and a 52 week high of $568.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

