Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 82.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,188 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,603,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,313,000 after buying an additional 500,839 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,635,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,935,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 22,050 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,977 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 13,181 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 25,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $45,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,079.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 93,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $1,215,330.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,734 shares in the company, valued at $398,927.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,631 shares of company stock worth $1,916,390. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LPG opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $624.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.35. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.08). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Pareto Securities upgraded Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

