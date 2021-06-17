United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,285 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,104 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $98,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,732,926,000 after buying an additional 194,314 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,047,000 after buying an additional 446,646 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,324,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,228,000 after purchasing an additional 125,212 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,139,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,269,000 after purchasing an additional 110,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 16.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 996,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $327,901,000 after purchasing an additional 141,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.77.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $307.02 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.10 and a 52-week high of $354.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $325.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.06.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

