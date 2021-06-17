JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 786,782 Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,687,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786,782 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.83% of StepStone Group worth $94,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STEP. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in StepStone Group by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in StepStone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in StepStone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in StepStone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 40.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Shares of STEP stock opened at $33.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.75. StepStone Group Inc. has a one year low of $22.72 and a one year high of $41.00.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $76.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.68 million. StepStone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that StepStone Group Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Arg Private Equity, Llc sold 1,439,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $40,775,532.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Maruszewski sold 299,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $8,485,493.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,799,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,605,493.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,689,443 shares of company stock worth $104,485,026.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP).

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.