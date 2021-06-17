JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires New Shares in Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,697,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,957,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAAS. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group in the first quarter worth about $468,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group in the first quarter worth about $1,154,000. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group in the first quarter worth about $10,676,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group in the first quarter worth about $13,852,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group in the first quarter worth about $264,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloopen Group alerts:

RAAS stock opened at $8.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04. Cloopen Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00.

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.40).

RAAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cloopen Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.20 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Cloopen Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

About Cloopen Group

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloopen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloopen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.