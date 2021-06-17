Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Purchased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,908 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $14.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.51.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

HBAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.08.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,390 shares of company stock worth $1,924,912. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

