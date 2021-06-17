Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) shares traded down 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.54 and last traded at $34.65. 1,976 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 409,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.91.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Arcturus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.42.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.17. The firm has a market cap of $864.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.87% and a negative net margin of 1,316.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

