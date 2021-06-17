Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,641 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Entegris worth $11,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in Entegris by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in Entegris by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $119.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.16 and a 52-week high of $126.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.52.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.60%.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.73.

In related news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,102,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $36,260,586.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 640,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,349,979.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 563,751 shares of company stock valued at $67,632,219. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

