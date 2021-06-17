The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Stock Holdings Cut by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $11,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,266 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.38.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $381.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.59. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $268.92 and a 52-week high of $415.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

