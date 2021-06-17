Sei Investments Co. Has $12.01 Million Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,398 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of Molina Healthcare worth $12,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 395.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $243.34 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.40 and a 12-month high of $273.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.93.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total value of $824,663.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,004,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total transaction of $795,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,451,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.17.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

