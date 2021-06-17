Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,615 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 61,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $8,361,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 155,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,009,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 33,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $4,891,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 237,935 shares in the company, valued at $34,976,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,214 shares of company stock worth $29,707,556. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.92.

CDNS opened at $128.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.05 and a 12-month high of $149.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

