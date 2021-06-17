CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 747 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $794,592,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at $122,656,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $97,944,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,502,000 after purchasing an additional 305,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $68,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total value of $1,257,117.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 7,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total transaction of $2,435,139.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $10,585,545.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,806 shares of company stock worth $9,452,769 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.46.

NYSE PH opened at $295.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.67. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $170.30 and a one year high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.18%.

Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

