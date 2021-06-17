JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $109.35 Million Stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,710,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,105 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $109,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 40.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $64.38 on Thursday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $85.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of -63.74 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.17.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.81.

In related news, insider Paul Porrini sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $1,982,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $405,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 382,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,955,726.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 331,915 shares of company stock valued at $21,051,666. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

