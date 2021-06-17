Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 139,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RADI. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,500,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $97,423,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $43,409,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $29,474,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $22,485,000. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RADI opened at $14.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $16.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.07.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $22.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.59 million. On average, research analysts predict that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on RADI. Raymond James began coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo purchased 925,000 shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $12,903,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases rooftops, wireless towers, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in 7,189 leases situated on 5,427 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

