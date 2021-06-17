Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 104,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.15% of OraSure Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSUR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,873,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,560,000 after buying an additional 841,547 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 489.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 257,424 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 763,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 201,130 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $2,063,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,404,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,396,000 after purchasing an additional 70,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OraSure Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

OraSure Technologies stock opened at $9.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $675.70 million, a PE ratio of -134.12 and a beta of -0.26. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.63.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $58.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.07 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

