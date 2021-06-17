Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 10,449 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 65.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,449 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RNR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth about $96,185,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,764,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,644,000 after acquiring an additional 398,563 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth about $53,577,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 590.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 240,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,881,000 after acquiring an additional 205,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 399,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,198,000 after acquiring an additional 171,454 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.67.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $149.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $144.03 and a fifty-two week high of $191.24.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 0.22%. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

