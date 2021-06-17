Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 6,556 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,556 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,282,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,588,000 after buying an additional 3,107,112 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,171,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,537,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,962,000 after purchasing an additional 62,611 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,523,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,605,000 after purchasing an additional 48,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,940,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,771,000 after purchasing an additional 262,605 shares during the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $1,176,838.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,905 shares in the company, valued at $6,682,066.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $31.68 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 61.96% and a negative net margin of 9,693.11%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NCLH. Truist lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.69.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

