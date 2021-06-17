Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New $237,000 Investment in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 23,908.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

WMG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.19.

Shares of Warner Music Group stock opened at $34.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.48. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.97.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Warner Music Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,870.00%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -73.85%.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.