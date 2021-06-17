PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,460 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PDC Energy were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 142.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,250 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,998 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

PDCE stock opened at $48.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $49.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 3.40.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.93 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PDCE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.46.

In other news, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $303,231.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,602.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,377 shares in the company, valued at $10,513,837.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

