STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,415 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $37.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.50. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.39.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.57%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STM. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

