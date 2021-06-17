Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys Shares of 23,820 Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVNT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Avient by 82.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avient by 15,691.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Avient by 285.5% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Avient by 3,125.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AVNT opened at $50.95 on Thursday. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $54.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.65.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.13%.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.82.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

