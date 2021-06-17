PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,571 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,176,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,695,629,000 after purchasing an additional 87,412 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,196,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,616,000 after purchasing an additional 788,995 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PTC by 272.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,537 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of PTC by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,782,000 after purchasing an additional 267,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of PTC by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,006,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total value of $794,142.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,464.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $32,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,387.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,872 shares of company stock valued at $863,800 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $134.68 on Thursday. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.18 and a 1-year high of $149.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.