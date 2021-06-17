Insider Selling: Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Sells 4,200 Shares of Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 4,200 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $323,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,741,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Keh Shew Lu sold 4,200 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $327,726.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,500 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Keh Shew Lu sold 2,039 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $146,808.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Keh Shew Lu sold 14,961 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $1,068,963.45.

On Monday, March 22nd, Keh Shew Lu sold 20,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $1,799,600.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Keh Shew Lu sold 40,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $3,486,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $77.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $91.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.24. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.07 million. Diodes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Diodes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Diodes by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Diodes by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Diodes during the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Diodes by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Diodes by 424.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 24,739 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

