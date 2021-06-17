Insider Selling: Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Sells 4,200 Shares of Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 4,200 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $323,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,741,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 15th, Keh Shew Lu sold 4,200 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $327,726.00.
- On Friday, May 21st, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,500 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00.
- On Wednesday, May 19th, Keh Shew Lu sold 2,039 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $146,808.00.
- On Friday, May 14th, Keh Shew Lu sold 14,961 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $1,068,963.45.
- On Monday, March 22nd, Keh Shew Lu sold 20,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $1,799,600.00.
- On Friday, March 19th, Keh Shew Lu sold 40,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $3,486,000.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $77.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $91.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.24. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.06.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Diodes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Diodes by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Diodes by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Diodes during the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Diodes by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Diodes by 424.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 24,739 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Diodes
Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.
