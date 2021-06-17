Insider Selling: Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Major Shareholder Sells 41,508 Shares of Stock

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) major shareholder Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 41,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $348,667.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Value Master Fund Lp Attestor also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 14th, Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 141,378 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $1,184,747.64.
- On Wednesday, June 9th, Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 45,470 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $355,120.70.
- On Monday, June 7th, Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 101,400 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $819,312.00.
- On Friday, June 4th, Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 94,761 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $808,311.33.
- On Wednesday, June 2nd, Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 16,611 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $137,040.75.
- On Friday, May 28th, Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 257,700 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $2,205,912.00.
Shares of Garrett Motion stock opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.49. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.25.
Separately, BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
About Garrett Motion
Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and vehicle independent aftermarkets worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and automotive software solutions.
