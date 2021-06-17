Insider Selling: Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Major Shareholder Sells 65,905 Shares of Stock

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 65,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $713,092.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Marketing Services S.A.S Total also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 730,000 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $8,533,700.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 749,813 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $7,775,560.81.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 500,000 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $4,625,000.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 32,239 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $258,879.17.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 337,626 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $2,707,760.52.

On Monday, May 24th, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 37,073 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $297,325.46.

On Friday, May 21st, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 100 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $800.00.

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -118.89 and a beta of 1.85. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $19.79.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,256,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,658,000 after acquiring an additional 242,437 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,248,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,813,000 after acquiring an additional 752,862 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,311,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,888,000 after acquiring an additional 740,066 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,953,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,192,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,121,000 after buying an additional 87,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

CLNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clean Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

