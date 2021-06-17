Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Down 6.5%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s share price was down 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $193.68 and last traded at $194.12. Approximately 35,183 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,852,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.71.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVAX shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 target price (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.14.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.40). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James F. Young sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.22, for a total value of $2,282,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,564,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Mcmanus, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total value of $883,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,201.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,334 shares of company stock valued at $8,814,140 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Novavax by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 17,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Novavax during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

