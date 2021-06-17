Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 79,391 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 236,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,391 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Gray Television worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 89.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,751,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,507 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,149,000 after purchasing an additional 233,905 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,249,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,347,000 after purchasing an additional 685,905 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,188,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 5.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,155,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,268,000 after purchasing an additional 60,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GTN shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE GTN opened at $22.76 on Thursday. Gray Television, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Gray Television had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.

In other news, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $904,400.00. Also, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,173.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,287,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,150,232.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,526. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

